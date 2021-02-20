Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,894,000. Natixis bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,863,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 829.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 990,987 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,020,000 after purchasing an additional 856,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

EOG stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. 3,291,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,990. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

