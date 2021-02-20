Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 24,003 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $145.00. 1,775,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,411. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $145.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

