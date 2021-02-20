Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 86,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,124,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.02. 39,157,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,306,781. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.94.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

