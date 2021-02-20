Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 2,382 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,997,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,050,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,324 shares of company stock valued at $880,486 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.