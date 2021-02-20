Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 2,530 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after buying an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after buying an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,820,000 after buying an additional 1,348,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.80. 4,369,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,629. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

