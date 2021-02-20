Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 4,257 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $104.22. 426,619 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

