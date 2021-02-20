Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 439 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $597.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,793,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,885. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $545.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.89.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

