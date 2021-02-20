Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 950 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 327,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.92.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $201.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,311. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

