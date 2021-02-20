Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. CNH Industrial accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 342,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 28,965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,712,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,514,000 after buying an additional 218,620 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,346,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after buying an additional 598,756 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNHI stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,845,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,208. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

