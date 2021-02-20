Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Trims Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. DaVita accounts for 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVA traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,086. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

