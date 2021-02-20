Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Trims Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.71. 1,650,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.02. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

