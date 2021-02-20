Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $138.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.64. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.