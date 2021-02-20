Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53,970 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $138.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $391.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

