Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $801,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 11.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in Walmart by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 19,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $5,480,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $161,164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,280,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $138.34 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.