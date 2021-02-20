Waltonchain Hits Market Cap of $78.21 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $78.21 million and $27.73 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,920.41 or 0.03442287 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00026910 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

