Wanchain Price Reaches $1.07 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001881 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $181.48 million and approximately $20.72 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00250307 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,733.90 or 0.03037398 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

