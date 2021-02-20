wave edu coin (WEC) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 114.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $164,098.93 and $120.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.51 or 0.00492255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00072258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00083387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00070099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00077551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.00413875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026632 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

wave edu coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade wave edu coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase wave edu coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.