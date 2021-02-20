Waves Enterprise Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $50.28 million and approximately $262,836.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.54 or 0.00484869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00069164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00086658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00065955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00076938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00405892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027896 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,945,900 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

Waves Enterprise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.