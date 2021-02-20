Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $50.12 million and $136,424.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00517513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00084463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00071645 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00078021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00414146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027599 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,945,900 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

