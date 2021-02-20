Waves Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $12.27 or 0.00021887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $160.67 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006314 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001613 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 122.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 91.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,385,142 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

