Waves (WAVES) Price Reaches $12.27 on Major Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $160.67 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $12.27 or 0.00021887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006314 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001613 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 122.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 91.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,385,142 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

