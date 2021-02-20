Waycross Partners LLC Invests $1.82 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,702,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.39.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

