Waycross Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,000. Deere & Company accounts for 4.2% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $29.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,870,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $335.21. The stock has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

