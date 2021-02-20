Waycross Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. Sysco accounts for about 1.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 712,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 384,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74,222 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.71. 2,005,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,959. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,072,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,225,483. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

