Waycross Partners LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,080,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

