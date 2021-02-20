WaykiChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.93 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $72.77 million and $6.93 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.13 or 0.00815190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.04 or 0.05018037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00018547 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

WaykiChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

