WaykiChain Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $68.98 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00060152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00779974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00040359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00056959 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041266 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.34 or 0.04634753 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

