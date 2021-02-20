WazirX (WRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.63 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $74.63 million and $42.89 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 76.6% higher against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.00501544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00084803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00072001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00078994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.57 or 0.00405044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00025926 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 236,054,790 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

WazirX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.