WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.22. 9,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 7,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.