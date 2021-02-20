WD Rutherford LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,893.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,691.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

