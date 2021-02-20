Wedbush Weighs in on Denny’s Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DENN. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

