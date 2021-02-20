Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,593 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3,718.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,389,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,526,000 after purchasing an additional 692,176 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 345,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

