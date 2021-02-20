West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.65

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.65 and traded as high as C$92.68. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) shares last traded at C$89.50, with a volume of 829,009 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFT shares. CIBC raised their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$82.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.65.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

