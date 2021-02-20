West Kirkland Mining (CVE:WKM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

West Kirkland Mining Inc (CVE:WKM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.13. West Kirkland Mining shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 607,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$5.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

West Kirkland Mining Company Profile (CVE:WKM)

West Kirkland Mining Inc, a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in Nevada. Its flagship asset is the Hasbrouck heap leach gold project, which consists of the Hasbrouck and Three Hills properties located in southwestern Nevada.

