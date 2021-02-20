Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 139,048 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Western Digital worth $54,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $71.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.