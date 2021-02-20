WHALE (WHALE) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One WHALE token can currently be bought for about $13.96 or 0.00024865 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $70.49 million and approximately $631,184.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.61 or 0.00494591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00080250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00064890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00076998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.30 or 0.00397822 BTC.

WHALE Token Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,050,683 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

WHALE Token Trading

WHALE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

