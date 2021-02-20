WhiteCoin Reaches Market Cap of $225.84 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $225.84 million and $1.78 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00022398 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006835 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 87.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.