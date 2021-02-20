Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Trading Up 4.6%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 73,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 142,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

About Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

