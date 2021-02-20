WinCash (WCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $287,007.96

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. WinCash has a total market cap of $287,007.96 and $12,437.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WinCash has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 707% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025721 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About WinCash

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

