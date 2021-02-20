Wing Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.22 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wing token can currently be bought for approximately $32.91 or 0.00057954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $32.04 million and $9.22 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.09 or 0.00468605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00091515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.38 or 0.00396910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00027068 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,473,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 973,670 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

