WINk (WIN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22.97 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. WINk has a market cap of $81.23 million and approximately $22.97 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINk has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000633 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

