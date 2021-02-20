WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) Shares Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) shares shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87. 105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund during the third quarter worth $388,000.

