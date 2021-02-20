WOM Protocol Trading Up 12.4% This Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.46 million and $1.40 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

