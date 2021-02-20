Woodcoin Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $810,487.78 and $74,392.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,784.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,970.94 or 0.03470928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.12 or 0.00407018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $704.02 or 0.01239811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.89 or 0.00457676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.44 or 0.00423424 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00298493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00027378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

