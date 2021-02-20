Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) were down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.97 and last traded at $30.97. Approximately 4,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99.

Woolworths Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOLWF)

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

