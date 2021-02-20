Wownero (WOW) Price Up 161.2% Over Last Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $44,587.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 161.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.62 or 0.00476134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00062088 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.82 or 0.00830108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00038117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

