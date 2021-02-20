Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Hits $8.40

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded flat against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $551,339.16 and $8,727.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $8.40 or 0.00014853 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.20 or 0.00486434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00089144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00065545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.49 or 0.00402101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00028140 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.