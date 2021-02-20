Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $56,763.63 on Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $56,763.63 or 0.99869404 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.01 billion and approximately $326.67 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00040597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00126954 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 123,442 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

