Wrapped BNB Hits One Day Volume of $1.09 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $270.31 or 0.00476025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 104.9% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $930.12 million and $1.09 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00472387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00070981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00081625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00068048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.25 or 0.00407241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,440,969 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

