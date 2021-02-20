Wrapped NXM Achieves Market Cap of $108.78 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for $64.87 or 0.00114315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $108.78 million and $23.67 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.96 or 0.00486307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00086075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00065520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00077584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00401113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027966 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

